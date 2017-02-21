Roland Mouret back in London to face young designers

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Roland Mouret back in London to face young designers

Known for his draping skills and for the “Galaxy” dress, the designer has shown in Paris for the past ten years

Image Credit: AFP
Models present creations during the catwalk show of France's Roland Mouret on the third day of the Autumn/Winter 2017 London Fashion Week at the National Theatre in London on February 19, 2017.
Tabloid
 

French designer Roland Mouret returned to the city where he made his name on Sunday to celebrate 20 years in fashion, admitting he wanted to test himself against London’s younger creative set.

Known for his draping skills and for the “Galaxy” dress, which made him a favourite of A-list stars, Mouret has shown in Paris for the past ten years but was back in London for his autumn-winter 2017 collection.

“You come back to a place where the strength of this fashion week is that they’re younger,” the 55-year-old told reporters backstage after the show, staged in the lobby of the National Theatre.

“What is my voice in the middle of a generation of designers who are ten years younger than me?”

London is renowned as a hotbed of young fashion talent, in large part due to its world-class fashion colleges, with designers such as J.W. Anderson, Christopher Kane and Roksanda among those showing at fashion week.

Mouret rose to the challenge by turning back to his first collection, reworking five original pieces, including a dress made from a square of flowered fabric.

“It was quite funny to redo some pieces that I didn’t know how to make 20 years ago,” he said.

Mouret, the son of a butcher from Lourdes, has no formal fashion training and designs his clothes by folding and draping the fabric over models, rather than drawing them.

He has a reputation for making sexy, sophisticated dresses with strong silhouettes, which at the same time do not constrain their wearer.

In London on Sunday there were Gothic-inspired dresses in black velvet, asymmetrical skirts, and tops draped at the back, or the side, or the waist, in colours ranging from mulberry to peacock green.

Mouret said he imagined the clothes being worn by women leaving their lovers, going out to work, or to a political protest — gorgeous, louche, but eminently wearable.

The same cannot be said for the sky-high heels, but he made no apologies for those, “because that’s what I am”.

More from Fashion

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleGlamourFashion

Also In Fashion

Designer Anju Modi eyes period films

Life & Style Gallery

Kangna, Alia and Rekha in Bollywood celebwatch

Life & Style Videos

PlayMariah Carey visits the Burj Khalifa
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband