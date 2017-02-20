Mobile
Daily Deuce: 5 ways to win the fashion game at Ladies’ Night

Here are the golden rules to follow if you want to score the big prizes during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Tabloid
 

Ahead of Ladies’ Night at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on February 21. Here are the top things you need to bear in mind to ensure you’re on the top of your game:

1. Play up your assets: Have great legs? Then opt for a fitted pencil skirt with sky-high heels. Show-off your tiny waist by wearing a fitted top with a swishy skirt or draped pants and don’t forget to cinch that waist with a belt. Curvy ladies can go for a chic jumpsuit instead of hiding behind a frumpy A-line skirt.

2. Perfect your colour combination: Keeping your personal colouring in mind, go for a striking combination in your outfit. Go for a crisp and classic combination like red and blue, cobalt blue and turquoise, etc, apart from the usual black and white or blue and white. To look elegant and put-together you can also opt for a monochromatic colour scheme i.e. different shades of one colour.

3. The accessory rule: Accessories can make or break your outfit. The more basic your outfit, the bolder your accessories can be. Wear understated accessories with embellished garments. Also consider your body type when deciding on your handbag for the evening. For example, short ladies should steer clear of handbags with long straps. Hourglass-shaped ladies can use a boxy handbag.

4. Hair and make-up: Long or short, your hair should be cut and styled in a manner that suits your face. A round face should stay away from full-on blunt bangs whereas a square shape can be softened with curls. Make sure your make-up is beautifully applied and showcases your best feature. Stay away from garish colours and a heavily made-up look.

5. Confidence: And last but not the least is confidence. Confidence is the best thing a woman can wear. Be comfortable in your skin and wear your look with confidence to pose like a winner for your photograph.

— Nidhi Singh is a Dubai-based image consultant. Learn more about personal styling on her blog stylemakr.com.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT LADIES’ NIGHT

The action’s not going to be just on the courts come February 21 as the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and Gulf News tabloid! introduce the annual Ladies’ Night.

You do not have to pay to enter this chance of a lifetime: All you have to do is come with your top fashion game, head to the Dubai Duty Free shop at 6pm at the Tennis Village, register your name and have your photo taken with our Gulf News tabloid! photographer.

Some of the world’s top tennis players will pick their Top 10 looks from the night, who will all have their photos published in tabloid!. The same players will pick one winner from the finalists that same evening, who will win tickets to the Women’s Final as well as an invitation to the Players Party.

Entry to the Tennis Village is free. Tickets to the centre court start at Dh75 but entry to courts 1 to 8 is free. For more, go to dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com.

