Valentine’s spa special at Fairmont The Palm
Starting on February, couples are invited to sample the Arabian Romance and be pampered by the traditional aromas of the Arabian rose essence at Willow Stream Spa at Fairmont The Palm.
The package includes a 90-minute couples’ full body massage using a sweet body lotion with rich ingredients of coconut, frangipani, grapefruit and rosemary oils.
The Arabian Romance experience is available daily from February 1 – 28 from 10am to 9pm. Dh1,350 per couple. Telephone: 04 457 3545. Email: palm.willowstream@fairmont.com