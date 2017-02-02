The Beauty Beat: When make-up and TV collide

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

The Beauty Beat: When make-up and TV collide

An everyday girl’s guide to beauty, skincare and loving yourself

Tabloid
 

Beauty products and TV shows are not often things discussed in the same sentence. But they happen to be two of my life’s great joys. Here, I combine them and speculate on what products would best suit my favourite shows and characters.

 

1. The OA

When I first saw Essie’s Demure Vixen polish at the nail salon I didn’t think much of it. It looked like a plain, dusty mauve. But when I wore it, the shade blew my mind because of its surprisingly pretty purple shimmer. I could totally imagine the otherworldly Prairie/The OA wearing this and marvelling at it (Dh42 at NBar).

 

2. Jane the Virgin

I instantly fell in love with Jane Villanueva when I started watching this show. She’s a sweet woman with a big heart, and would look lovely wearing MAC Fleur Power blush. This soft, pink-y coral is perfect for Latina actress Gina Rodrigues’ skin tone and adorable demeanour (Dh125 at MAC stores).

 

3. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Rebecca Bunch is an odd character who just wants to love and be loved in return — especially if that love is coming from childhood sweetheart Josh Chan. I feel like if I were to go through her make-up bag I would find the Too Faced Love Flush blush, just because of its cutesy heart-shaped packaging (Dh135 from Sephora).

 

4. Game of Thrones

I don’t imagine the characters from this cult show do much showering amid all the scheming, slaughtering and travelling to faraway lands. They would need some really strong perfume to mask their various odours, but only the most regal of scents would do — maybe one from Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Oud Collection (starting from Dh1,200 at Paris Gallery)?

 

5. Sense 8

This sci-fi drama is about eight strangers who find themselves connected by a psychic link. They are able to see and feel each other even though they live in different parts of the world. It’s cool, weird, colourful and beautiful — just like this sparkly Urban Decay Moondust palette (Dh269 at Sephora).

 

6. iZombie

Liv Moore is the cutest and nicest zombie character to ever have existed. She curbs her murderous zombie rages by eating brains on the job — she’s a coroner’s assistant. Liv’s good at keeping her secret, but her pale, vampire-like complexion needs some camouflage. That’s when Kat Von D Shade and Light contour palette comes in handy (Dh220 at Sephora).

 

7. How to Get Away with Murder

Annalise Keating, played by the beautiful Viola Davis, kicks butt on this show playing a troubled but brilliant law professor whose style and make-up is always on point. She would be the perfect face for Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Cruella, a neutral scarlet (Dh135 at Sephora).

 

8. Friends

Even know this show released more than 20 years ago, there are still people who could watch endless reruns on TV. That’s because it’s comforting, just like a warm cup of hot chocolate, and a face mask like the Skinfood Black Sugar Honey Mask (Dh65 at Sephora).

 

9. Stranger Things

Everyone who was watching this exciting sci-fi adventure was rooting for sweet, but powerful Eleven — even more so when she took the plunge and entered the Upside Down which was as inky black as the Formula X nail polish in Dark Matter (Dh25 at Sephora).

 

10. Parks and Recreation

The heart and soul of this hilarious show is the painfully positive Leslie Knope. As a government worker she often has to deal with the hateful residents of Pawnee, lazy employees and small-town politics. She does it all with a can-do attitude and would appreciate the name of this Tarteist Glossy Lip Paint — Goals (Dh100 at Sephora).

More from Beauty

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleGlamourBeauty

Also In Beauty

Valentine’s spa special at Fairmont The Palm

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Miss France crowned Miss Universe

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa