Rejuvenating Rose facial at Palazzo Versace review

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Rejuvenating Rose facial at Palazzo Versace review

The relaxing facial massage makes you forget of a world filled with deadlines and errands

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

As you step into the Hotel Palazzo Versace on the Dubai Creek, you feel as if you have entered a 16th century palace in Italy.

The gleaming white marbles, the golden detailing, the pillars and Greek decor transports you into a pristine, utopian world.

The treatment

The Rejuvenating Rose facial does exactly what it says on the tin. It’s perfect for all those with dry skin. I chose a treatment that would cleanse and moisturise my lacklustre skin and pump it with suppleness.

We began by removing every trace of make-up and grime on my face, followed by the most relaxing bamboo peel exfoliation.

As my masseuse gently massaged my skin, you could almost feel all the dead cells being scrubbed away. A gentle steam is also blowing into you face to trigger instant softness.

But the highlight was application of the honey and rose elixir serum that’s made especially for this spa. With a massage, every pore of your face and neck is being given the total loving care and the essential oils that follow ensures that the stresses that you put your skin is slowly washed away. The whole process takes 60 minutes. However, the removing of white or black heads has to be requested.

After the facial, you are taken to the pool and jacuzzi area with black massage chairs made of stone and given hot, steaming refreshments. The calming music and the gentle massage on the hot slabs-filled lounge chair is a perfect ending.

What we liked

The relaxing facial massage makes you forget of a world filled with deadlines and errands. It’s perfect for all those who want to have a mini-vacation away from daily stresses. It’s luxurious and unapologetically decadent.

We we didn’t like

Everything was spot on, but if I had to nitpick then perhaps a choice on the music that is played in the background as you get your facial done would have been good. But in all, I would recommend this facial to all those whose skin is thirsting for some nutrients. Also, be sure to turn on your google maps to reach the hotel.

Go for

The ultimate pampering experience.

The details

Where: Palazzo Versace Dubai, Cultural Village, Al Jadaf

Cost: Dh950

Contact: 04 5568750 or write to spa@palazzoversace.ae

More from Beauty

tags from this story

Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleGlamourBeauty

tags

Italy
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Beauty

CoverGirl male model sorry for Ebola comment

Life & Style Gallery

Kangna, Alia and Rekha in Bollywood celebwatch

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Decoding Valentines' Day in UAE
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her