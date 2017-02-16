Rejuvenating Rose facial at Palazzo Versace review

As you step into the Hotel Palazzo Versace on the Dubai Creek, you feel as if you have entered a 16th century palace in Italy.

The gleaming white marbles, the golden detailing, the pillars and Greek decor transports you into a pristine, utopian world.

The treatment

The Rejuvenating Rose facial does exactly what it says on the tin. It’s perfect for all those with dry skin. I chose a treatment that would cleanse and moisturise my lacklustre skin and pump it with suppleness.

We began by removing every trace of make-up and grime on my face, followed by the most relaxing bamboo peel exfoliation.

As my masseuse gently massaged my skin, you could almost feel all the dead cells being scrubbed away. A gentle steam is also blowing into you face to trigger instant softness.

But the highlight was application of the honey and rose elixir serum that’s made especially for this spa. With a massage, every pore of your face and neck is being given the total loving care and the essential oils that follow ensures that the stresses that you put your skin is slowly washed away. The whole process takes 60 minutes. However, the removing of white or black heads has to be requested.

After the facial, you are taken to the pool and jacuzzi area with black massage chairs made of stone and given hot, steaming refreshments. The calming music and the gentle massage on the hot slabs-filled lounge chair is a perfect ending.

What we liked

The relaxing facial massage makes you forget of a world filled with deadlines and errands. It’s perfect for all those who want to have a mini-vacation away from daily stresses. It’s luxurious and unapologetically decadent.

We we didn’t like

Everything was spot on, but if I had to nitpick then perhaps a choice on the music that is played in the background as you get your facial done would have been good. But in all, I would recommend this facial to all those whose skin is thirsting for some nutrients. Also, be sure to turn on your google maps to reach the hotel.

Go for

The ultimate pampering experience.

The details

Where: Palazzo Versace Dubai, Cultural Village, Al Jadaf

Cost: Dh950

Contact: 04 5568750 or write to spa@palazzoversace.ae