Mario Dedivanovic talks contouring and Kim in Dubai

The celebrity make-up artist attended a Q&A session at The Dubai Mall

Tabloid
 

Contouring is still on trend and isn’t going anywhere according to celebrity make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic. But he’s hoping people start using a lighter hand.

“I know the Middle Eastern girls don’t want to hear this, but I think maybe natural make-up is going to start making a comeback... It’s time to see something fresh,” he said.

Dedivanovic spoke about the wildly popular trend — which is said to be his claim to fame — during a Q&A at The Beauty District, The Dubai Mall, on January 14.

“I used to hate being called ‘the contour king’, but now I’ve kind of accepted it. I love it,” Dedivanovic laughed.

The make-up star held his Masterclass — a Dh5,870 teaching event that was sold-out — the day before in the city. He was accompanied by his muse and bestie, Kim Kardashian. It was her first public appearance after she was robbed in Paris on October 14 last year.

“Kim is my most loyal client. She’s really a dream. For a make-up artist it really doesn’t get better than that. Her face, her personality, her calmness, her support, her sweetness... she’s a dream client and a dream face. I feel so honoured for her to be my muse,” Dedivanovic said.

Read more about the tips from Dedivanovic’s talk in Gulf News tabloid! soon.

