Anantara Spa Ladies’ Night review

A trip to Anantara Spa at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort might seem like an imposing trek to the end of nowhere, but once you’re there you’ll probably never want to leave. Situated right next to the main entrance to the hotel, the opulent two-storied building comes with 24 treatment rooms and separate hammam rooms for men, women and couples.

The treatment

Anantara Spa’s Ladies Night. This includes a 45-minute Turkish Hammam, followed by an extremely thorough neck, back and shoulder massage. Guests are also invited to relax before and after treatments with full access to the spa’s facilities, which includes private changing rooms, a crystal stone steam room, herbal bath, relaxation room, ice fountain and liquid sound pool.

What we liked

Having never tried the Hammam before, this was an experience I’ll probably take to my grave (yes, we tend to be hyperbolic). Let’s begin with the hammam room: This gorgeous marbled, domed structure, topped with a beautiful chandelier, is lined with imposing pillars and stone basins. The sound of extremely calming music (sounds like the opposite of elevator music) and flowing water engulfs your senses from the moment you enter this heated, moisture-dense room.

The process itself involves the therapist — gentle and well-practised — scrubbing your body down with the hammam towel. Right before the scrubbing commences, the therapist pours warm water on to you with these huge and gorgeous copper jugs, and it feels like you’re lying down under a waterfall. The scrub that follows is a rigorous process and had my senses dialled up to eleven, but you relax into it within a few minutes. After that attack is over, the therapist engulfs you in a cloud of bubbles using some kind of silken cloth (which I was later informed is called a torba). The therapist also gives you a thorough hair wash (my hair’s still extremely soft to the touch, a week after the treatment).

After the therapist pours a final jug of warm water to rinse you off, you’re quickly wrapped in your robe and shepherded into the relaxation area, where you can recline on plush pillows, read magazines or sip on ayran and relish a choice of dry fruits.

The following weekend I had many friends complimenting me on my glowing skin, testament to the hammam’s cleaning and healing properties.

What we didn’t like

No complaints, whatsoever.

Go for

A relaxing evening to treat yourself and get you ready for the weekend. Or, quality time with the girlfriends (which is what I intend to do next time).

The details

Timings: Ladies Night takes place every Wednesday, 5-10pm

Gents Night takes place every Tuesday, 5—10pm

Price: Dh399 per person

Call: 04 567 8140 or email spa.dubai@anantara.com