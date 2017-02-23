The Beauty Beat: Jennifer’s top picks

Being a make-up addict means I tend to compulsively buy the stuff. The upside of this is that I get to try on a lot of products. Here are some of my tried and tested beauty favourites that do the job and do it well.

Colourpop Ultra Matte Liquid Lipstick in More Better

The Colourpop liquid lipsticks are brilliant and this shade is one of their best. It’s a bright, berry colour that is perfect for tan to dark skin tones. It lasts for hours so touch-ups aren’t necessary. The formula is a bit drying, but you can’t really get away from that with a matte liquid lipstick. Dh42 on glamazle.com.

Wet n Wild eyeshadow in Nutty

This small, cheap eyeshadow may not look like much in the pan — it’s a drab looking brown-y grey. But when applied on the lid, it’s a beautiful shimmer shade that is subtle enough for everyday wear. Slap it on the lid with your finger, use a bit of black eyeliner and you’re good to go. Dh19 at Virgin Megastore.

Benefit They’re Real mascara

If dark, thick and lush lashes is what you’re looking for then this mascara has you covered. I have been using it for years and will probably keep repurchasing it until something better comes along. The formula is very comfortable on the eyes and does not flake — so no messy bits around the eye or worse, IN your eye. Dh125 at Sephora.

Real Techniques blush brush

I have a bit of a heavy hand with blush and this big super soft brush helps me reign it in a little. The bristles are not too dense, so it doesn’t pick up a lot of product from the pan. The large size means you can spread the product evenly without too much brushing onto the face. Dh71 at Lifestyle.

Revlon Balm Stain in Honey

When I don’t know what lipstick to wear, or if I want to keep it simple, this product is an easy pick. It’s a sheer rose colour with a hint of gloss. It’s so pretty on the lips and would suit any skin tone. It helps that it could double as a lip balm. Dh64 at Lifestyle.