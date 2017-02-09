Mobile
The Beauty Beat: HydraFacial MD review

Everyday girl’s guide to make-up and skincare in the UAE

  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

There’s something about the idea of a facial that is so grown-up and business-like. It seems almost utilitarian in nature and if you’re spending money on it you want it to be worth it.

Never having had a facial before, I went into the HydraFacial MD at Nova Clinic by Aesthetics blind and ended up being a convert to facial treatments because of the visible, glowing results.

Nova Clinic is a converted villa in the quiet Jumeirah area. It’s definitely swanky — all white and clean — and has a relaxing atmosphere.

The HydraFacial MD is not just about hydration but also addresses large and clogged pores and hyperpigmentation, all of which I have.

The aesthetician begins the treatment with a serum that is applied with a tool that also acts as a vacuum, sucking up the dead skin cells and gently encouraging blood circulation to the face. It’s definitely a new experience, having the tool suctioning my skin while simultaneously applying the serum, but it’s not painful. The next step is the application of a glycolic and salicylic acid serum with the same tool. This part gets a bit tingly because of the acids but it’s nothing I can’t handle.

  
 
  

A stronger suction tool is used for the extraction process, which is intense but satisfying. Clogged pores be gone! After this, a DermaBuilder serum is used along with a light tool that is said to help release sebum under the skin. The final step is the serum that contains all the good stuff — peptides, antioxidants and hyaluronic acid.

Immediately after the treatment, my skin felt a lot smoother and softer, and my pores were visibly smaller. There was a bit of redness, but it went down after half an hour or so. In the days after the facial, my skin was markedly brighter and more even looking. I couldn’t be more impressed with this treatment, which actually got the job done.

 

Where: Nova Clinic by Aesthetics, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah

Price: Dh850

Call 04-3845666

