The Beauty Beat: 7 predictions for 2017

The past year was a big one for make-up and skincare. This year is going to be no different. Here are the trends we think are going to be big in 2017.

Highlighter overtakes contour

After what feels like years of people carving out every crevice and curve of their face, this year is going to be all about flashy highlights. Yes, I said it. Sculpted faces are out. High-beam highlighters are in — and they’re going to get brighter. I look forward to bright, dewy skin with some pretty, frosty highlighter. Just don’t overdo it. We aren’t signalling aliens from outer space.

Metallic lips

A number of brands released special-edition liquid lipsticks in metallic shades for the festive season. Think ruby red with gold shimmer, deep maroon sparkles and rich melted gold. It seems very dated (circa mid-2000s), but I think this trend is going to stick around longer than January and will soon be reached for more than a matte lip.

Fuzzy brows

We have reached saturation point with eyebrow grooming and this is the inevitable backlash — going back to natural, almost fashion editorial-style brows. The fuzzier the better. Use a little brow gel to keep things under control, if that’s more your thing. Hairy ladies, it is finally your time to shine and save some cash at the beauty salon.

Glossy eyes

This may be a bit hard to achieve without looking like a sweaty mess, but a slight gloss over the eyelid is going to be the new winged eyeliner (well...maybe). There are already glossy eyeshadow products on the market, but Vaseline combined with a little shimmer eyeshadow should do the trick.

Contact lenses

The lenses of today are not flat-looking and scary anymore. They now look ultra natural and are easily available online. Those who want to make their eye make-up really pop might turn to lenses for the desired effect.

Fake freckles

Who would have thought that a feature many people tried to cover up with make-up is now in style? Use a brown eyeshadow and a thin brush to gently dot on the freckles but don’t go overboard and risk looking diseased.

Serums

Apart from being very cool to look at and use, those medicine dropper bottles of serum are actually good for the skin. Brands are offering formulations with active ingredients such as hyaluronic acid (for moisture), retinoids (for anti-ageing), niacinamide (for blemishes) and Vitamin C (for brightening). Layering serums for maximum effect is also going to catch on.