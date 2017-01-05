The Beauty Beat: 7 predictions for 2017

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

The Beauty Beat: 7 predictions for 2017

An everyday girl’s guide to beauty, skincare and loving yourself

Tabloid
 

The past year was a big one for make-up and skincare. This year is going to be no different. Here are the trends we think are going to be big in 2017.

Highlighter overtakes contour

After what feels like years of people carving out every crevice and curve of their face, this year is going to be all about flashy highlights. Yes, I said it. Sculpted faces are out. High-beam highlighters are in — and they’re going to get brighter. I look forward to bright, dewy skin with some pretty, frosty highlighter. Just don’t overdo it. We aren’t signalling aliens from outer space.

Metallic lips

A number of brands released special-edition liquid lipsticks in metallic shades for the festive season. Think ruby red with gold shimmer, deep maroon sparkles and rich melted gold. It seems very dated (circa mid-2000s), but I think this trend is going to stick around longer than January and will soon be reached for more than a matte lip.

Fuzzy brows

We have reached saturation point with eyebrow grooming and this is the inevitable backlash — going back to natural, almost fashion editorial-style brows. The fuzzier the better. Use a little brow gel to keep things under control, if that’s more your thing. Hairy ladies, it is finally your time to shine and save some cash at the beauty salon.

Glossy eyes

This may be a bit hard to achieve without looking like a sweaty mess, but a slight gloss over the eyelid is going to be the new winged eyeliner (well...maybe). There are already glossy eyeshadow products on the market, but Vaseline combined with a little shimmer eyeshadow should do the trick.

Contact lenses

The lenses of today are not flat-looking and scary anymore. They now look ultra natural and are easily available online. Those who want to make their eye make-up really pop might turn to lenses for the desired effect.

Fake freckles

Who would have thought that a feature many people tried to cover up with make-up is now in style? Use a brown eyeshadow and a thin brush to gently dot on the freckles but don’t go overboard and risk looking diseased.

Serums

Apart from being very cool to look at and use, those medicine dropper bottles of serum are actually good for the skin. Brands are offering formulations with active ingredients such as hyaluronic acid (for moisture), retinoids (for anti-ageing), niacinamide (for blemishes) and Vitamin C (for brightening). Layering serums for maximum effect is also going to catch on.

More from Fashion

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleGlamourBeauty Beat

Also In Fashion

Tarun Tahiliani unveils exclusive rug collection

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Key winners at the Golden Globes

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Hrithik Roshan dazzles fans in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car