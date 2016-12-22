Mobile
Up to Dh1m in cash prizes and gifts up for grabs this DSF

‘Happy Shopping, Happy Winnings’ campaign to run through 34-day extravaganza

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Organisers of the much-awaited Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) are adding another reason for shoppers to splurge this season — for a chance to win up to Dh1 million in cash prizes and gifts.

The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) and Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG), will launch the ‘Happy Shopping, Happy Winnings’ campaign as DSF begins on December 26.

The initiative will present shoppers with opportunities to win Dh1 million worth of prizes in cash and luxury gift sets across participating malls in Dubai during the 34-day festival.

The ‘Shop and Win’ promotion will have the biggest prizes to be won this DSF season, with total cash prizes worth Dh600,000 and luxury gift sets worth Dh400,000 available for lucky shopaholics to win. Seventeen malls across Dubai will join hands with DSMG in running the promotion.

Shoppers spending Dh200 or more during this festive season are entitled to a raffle coupon that will enter the draws to be held on January 7, 14, 21, and 28 next year at Global Village. The scratch-and-win coupon will offer lucky customers a second chance to receive instant prizes worth a total of Dh400,000.

Weekly prizes of Dh50,000 each will be given to two winners for the four weeks of DSF. Two mega prizes of Dh50,000 and one grand prize of Dh100,000 will be given to lucky shoppers on the last day of the promotion.

The scratch-and-win portion of the coupon will offer the customer the chance to win instant prizes worth a total of Dh400,000 including luxury gift sets, watches and perfumes.

Majid Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Shopping Malls Group, said the retail promotions are tailor-made specifically for the shoppers

“Dubai attracts a massive number of tourists and has an eclectic mix of residents; our retail promotions are created to benefit this varied demography in the most rewarding way possible,” Al Ghurair said.

“We sincerely want our shoppers to win as much as possible. Moreover, we hope that these prizes change their lives,” he added.

Saeed Mohammad Mesam Al Falasi, Executive Director, Retail and Strategic Alliances, DFRE, said the partnership with DSMG reflects the government’s commitment to support all those players in the private sector who continue to play a pivotal role in helping Dubai maintain its position as one of the best tourism and shopping destinations in the world.

Visit www.dubaimallsgroup.com for more information.

 

Dubai
dubai shopping festival
