Sanjeev Kapoor’s happy about Padma Shri award

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sanjeev Kapoor’s happy about Padma Shri award

TV chef is the owner of a chain of restaurants and a food channel

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has been a part of the hospitality sector for more than three decades, and on Wednesday was named the Padma Shri recipient — India’s fourth highest civilian honour. He says the delay in prize giving doesn’t bother him at all.

Kapoor, who gets the award for his contribution in the culinary industry, said: “I am very happy that I am getting it now.

“When you do something or start something, you want to get a reward or recognition as early as possible. But the way your mind thinks, that may not be always right. You don’t know everything and the way the world works.

“When you get it, it’s the right time and the best time. I have never regretted that I have never got it before. Now I’ve got it so I will enjoy it.”

A popular name in Indian households, thanks to his TV show Khana Khazana, Kapoor owns a chain of restaurants, Yellow Chilli, and even launched his own channel Food Food in 2011.

He has received many awards, including the Mercury Gold Award in Geneva, Switzerland.

Kapoor says he wants to prepare a special meal for all the recipients of the awards, which will be conferred on the winners later this year at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“I want to offer my specialties to all the people who are getting this recognition. I want to prepare a special meal for them. I will seriously propose that,” he said.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Abu Dhabi in August 2015, Kapoor was flown in to prepare a meal for the vegetarian prime minister.

More from Celebrity

tags from this story

Switzerland
follow this tag on MGNSwitzerland
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrity

tags

Switzerland
follow this tag on MGN
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Celebrity

Zooey Deschanel expecting second child

Life & Style Gallery

Beauties parade in national costumes

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

Exclusive Interviews

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services