Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil tackle second chances

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil tackle second chances

Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil return to the big screen with a modern love story

Image Credit: Supplied
Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil
 

Dubai: Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil will make a comeback on the big screen in the upcoming Star Cinema film My Ex and Whys.

Before the series, they were first paired in the film She’s the One in 2013, with Bea Alonzo and Dingdong Dantes. Their first lead film was Just the Way You Are in 2015 which was immediately followed the same year by another film, Everyday I Love You.

Describing their roles in My Ex and Whys, Gil first talked about his character Gio: “I play a playboy who will try to prove he has changed.”

Soberano will portray Gio’s ex-girlfriend, Cali.  “My character is very modern - a blogger who is hesitant to fall in love again. She is afraid to get hurt all over again,” Soberano said.

Gil teased that the audience will surely relate with their characters, especially since most of the scenes in the film are based on stories of real people.

In the story My Ex and Whys, Cali dreams of being a social media influencer. The popularity of her blog skyrockets after her exchange of messages with social media user @DahilListBoy goes viral. She grabs the opportunity and meets him, only to find out that he’s her ex-boyfriend Gio who has once broken her heart and who is now reaching out to win back her heart, on purpose.

To have a better understanding of the film’s story, Soberano shared their tactic. “We asked guys about different situations in relationships and why men cheat,” she said.

Also starring in the film are Joey Marquez, Ara Mina, Arlene Muhlach, Dominic Roque, Ryan Bang, Neil Coleta, Cai Cortez, and Hyubs Azarcon.

 

My Ex and Whys which will soon screen in the UAE, Bahrain and Oman via TFC@theMovies on February 16.

More from Pinoy Celebs

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Dingdong Dantes
follow this tag on MGNDingdong Dantes
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityPinoy Celebs

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Dingdong Dantes
follow this tag on MGN
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGN
Oman
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Pinoy Celebs

Philippine child stars' cute transformations

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Miss France crowned Miss Universe

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis