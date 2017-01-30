Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil tackle second chances

Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil

Dubai: Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil will make a comeback on the big screen in the upcoming Star Cinema film My Ex and Whys.

Before the series, they were first paired in the film She’s the One in 2013, with Bea Alonzo and Dingdong Dantes. Their first lead film was Just the Way You Are in 2015 which was immediately followed the same year by another film, Everyday I Love You.

Describing their roles in My Ex and Whys, Gil first talked about his character Gio: “I play a playboy who will try to prove he has changed.”

Soberano will portray Gio’s ex-girlfriend, Cali. “My character is very modern - a blogger who is hesitant to fall in love again. She is afraid to get hurt all over again,” Soberano said.

Gil teased that the audience will surely relate with their characters, especially since most of the scenes in the film are based on stories of real people.

In the story My Ex and Whys, Cali dreams of being a social media influencer. The popularity of her blog skyrockets after her exchange of messages with social media user @DahilListBoy goes viral. She grabs the opportunity and meets him, only to find out that he’s her ex-boyfriend Gio who has once broken her heart and who is now reaching out to win back her heart, on purpose.

To have a better understanding of the film’s story, Soberano shared their tactic. “We asked guys about different situations in relationships and why men cheat,” she said.

Also starring in the film are Joey Marquez, Ara Mina, Arlene Muhlach, Dominic Roque, Ryan Bang, Neil Coleta, Cai Cortez, and Hyubs Azarcon.

My Ex and Whys which will soon screen in the UAE, Bahrain and Oman via TFC@theMovies on February 16.