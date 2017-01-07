Bea Alonzo, Ian Veneracion star in 'A Love to Last'

Dubai: Philippine TV network ABS-CBN opened 2017 with the family drama A Love to Last, which stars Bea Alonzo and Ian Veneracion.

The new series tells the story of family and how love isn’t always what it seems to be.

In it, Alonzo plays the role of Andeng Agoncillo, a bread-winner and a successful events organizer, has always believed in love. For her, love is being with the man she loves and eventually having a happy family with him.

Unfortunately, her ideal fairy tale love story didn’t have its happy ending after she caught her fiancé cheating on her days before their wedding. But despite this, Andeng remains hopeful that love will still come her way.

Veneracion plays the role of Anton Noble IV, a married man whose wife, Grace (played by Iza Calzado), decides to leave him and demands for an annulment. He is then left with their three children and becomes a single father, on top of his responsibility as a president and CEO of his company.

Fate then brings Andeng and Anton together in the most unexpected time and place.

Joining the cast of A Love to Last are Enchong Dee, Julia Barretto, Ronnie Alonte, JK Labajo and Hannah Vito. It is under the direction of Jerry Lopez Sineneng and Richard Arellano.