Zooey Deschanel expecting second child with Jacob Pechenik

Actress-singer Zooey Deschanel is expecting her second child with her husband Jacob Pechenik.

Deschanel was spotted with a baby bump while filming her TV series New Girl last week.

Deschanel and Pechenik, who secretly got married in 2015, already have a one-year-old daughter, Elsie Otter.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Deschanel recently said: “[Elsie] is really special. She’s saying some words. She says a lot of words, but she’s really obsessed with hats right now. My mum wears hats a lot and we had dinner with her and as soon as my mum came out, my daughter said, ‘hat! hat!’”