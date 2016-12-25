Why Taylor Swift fears for her safety

Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo

Singer Taylor Swift fears for her life if court transcript of her sexual assault case against DJ David Mueller is released to the public.

The singer has accused Mueller of groping her during a photo session backstage at a 2013 concert.

This week, she filed papers asking for the court to redact a transcript from a July hearing, in which her lawyers talk about her security detail and specific threats made against her in the past.

The singer has claimed that the transcript contains sensitive and personal information which could jeopardise her safety if made public.

The entertainment portal quoted her legal team as saying: “The same people who have threatened Ms Swift in the past, as well as copy cats, may be emboldened by public attention they’d get if the whole transcript comes out.”

The judge is yet to rule on Swift’s request.