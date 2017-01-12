Vin Diesel given colourful Indian welcome

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Vin Diesel given colourful Indian welcome

Diesel’s two-day India trip is packed with fan meets, music and drama

  • Hollywood actor Vin Diesel and Bollywood actress Deepika PadukoneImage Credit: PTI
  • Filmmaker D J Caruso actors Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone.Image Credit: IANS
Tabloid
 

Hollywood star Vin Diesel, who is in Mumbai to promote his upcoming movie, xXx: Return of the Xander Cage, got a warm welcome to the country.

The American actor was accompanied by co-star and Indian actress Deepika Padukone and director DJ Caruso.

The trio was greeted by women dressed in traditional red saris and yellow turbans. Diesel looked excited as he waved to the media and the crowd.

Dressed in white jeans, a black T-shirt and sun glasses, he walked out of the airport hand-in-hand with Padukone, who sported an all-black look complete with black stilettos.

A traditional tilak ceremony was followed by the three celebrities happily posing for photographers.

Diesel’s two-day India trip is packed with fan meets, music and drama. He is promoting xXx: Return of Xander Cage, out in India on Friday. The film releases in the UAE on January 19.

He has a packed itinerary full of fan interactions, a glitzy red-carpet gala and a star-studded premiere.

According to sources, plans are in place to give Diesel a “splendid taste of India”.

The actors, along with the production’s cast and crew, have been on a worldwide promotional spree to promote the film. They visited London and Mexico before going to India.

The movie is a new instalment in the series after the 2002 film xXx and the 2005 entertainer xXx: State of the Union. It also stars Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa.

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Deepika Padukone
follow this tag on MGNDeepika Padukone
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Deepika Padukone
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year