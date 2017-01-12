Vin Diesel given colourful Indian welcome

Hollywood star Vin Diesel, who is in Mumbai to promote his upcoming movie, xXx: Return of the Xander Cage, got a warm welcome to the country.

The American actor was accompanied by co-star and Indian actress Deepika Padukone and director DJ Caruso.

The trio was greeted by women dressed in traditional red saris and yellow turbans. Diesel looked excited as he waved to the media and the crowd.

Dressed in white jeans, a black T-shirt and sun glasses, he walked out of the airport hand-in-hand with Padukone, who sported an all-black look complete with black stilettos.

A traditional tilak ceremony was followed by the three celebrities happily posing for photographers.

Diesel’s two-day India trip is packed with fan meets, music and drama. He is promoting xXx: Return of Xander Cage, out in India on Friday. The film releases in the UAE on January 19.

He has a packed itinerary full of fan interactions, a glitzy red-carpet gala and a star-studded premiere.

According to sources, plans are in place to give Diesel a “splendid taste of India”.

The actors, along with the production’s cast and crew, have been on a worldwide promotional spree to promote the film. They visited London and Mexico before going to India.

The movie is a new instalment in the series after the 2002 film xXx and the 2005 entertainer xXx: State of the Union. It also stars Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa.