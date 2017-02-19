Mobile
Shia LaBeouf takes anti-Trump piece to New Mexico

The actor brought a 24-hour live-streaming camera mounted to a wall with the message in block letters: ‘He will not divide us’

Image Credit: AFP
(FILES) This file photo taken on January 24, 2017 shows US actor Shia LaBeouf near the camera during his He Will Not Divide Us livestream outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, in the Queens borough of New York as a protest against President Donald Trump. A streaming video performance installation that aimed to provide a forum for anti-Trump expression was shut down after it became "a flashpoint for violence," New York's Museum of the Moving Image said February 10, 2017. The participatory project "He Will Not Divide US," by actor Shia LaBeouf and two other artists, kicked off the day of Donald Trump's inauguration, January 20. It had intended to continue running throughout the new president's four-year term./ AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY
Tabloid
 

Actor Shia LaBeouf has brought a performance-art piece against President Donald Trump to New Mexico’s largest city.

LaBeouf, along with two other artists, brought on Saturday a 24-hour live-streaming camera mounted to a wall with the message in block letters: “He will not divide us,” referring to Trump.

The artists want people to go up to the camera and repeat the phrase.

“We are anti the normalisation of division. That’s it. The rest of the info is right there, chief, I got nothing else to say to you,” said LaBeouf.

LaBeouf was arrested in New York City last month after he got into an altercation with another man during the performance art project. He faces a misdemeanour assault charge and is due in court on April 4.

