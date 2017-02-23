Ryan Eggold’s Tom takes centre stage in ‘Blacklist’ spin-off

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ryan Eggold’s Tom takes centre stage in ‘Blacklist’ spin-off

Actor on the lure of supporting roles and new show ‘Redemption’

Image Credit: AP
This image released by NBC shows Edi Gathegi as Solomon, left, and Ryan Eggold as Tom Keen in a scene from "The Blacklist: Redemption." (Will Hart/NBC via AP)
Tabloid
 

Ryan Eggold is ready for more action in NBC’s The Blacklist: Redemption.

Eggold’s character, Tom Keen, grew into a key part of mother ship The Blacklist. Now Tom and Famke Janssen’s Susan “Scottie” Hargrave are front and centre in Redemption, two people with dark pasts who are intent on righting wrongs, not committing them.

Or so we are told as Redemption begins an eight-episode run on Thursday. But as The Blacklist viewers know, and Eggold helpfully points out, appearances can be deceiving in the complicated world of Keen, his wife and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) profiler Liz (Megan Boone), and puppet master Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader).

A primer for the spin-off: Tom believes that Scottie, head of a covert mercenary group, is the mother he never knew. Scottie thinks her son died as a child. But there’s more than that to untangle, Eggold said, with “varying conspiracy theories” pitted against each other.

Edi Gathegi reprises his Blacklist role as slickly dangerous Matias Solomon. Also on hand is Terry O’Quinn, the Lost star who knows something about complicated plot lines. While Eggold says he’s been cautioned not to discuss O’Quinn’s character, he suggests it’s central to “this pursuit of the greater truth of what’s really happening.”

What Eggold can offer is that that the series plays, non-politically, off headlines about refugees, Edward Snowden-type figures, cyberwarfare and Russia. And it has a touch of Ocean’s Eleven camaraderie and humour, he promises.

He had more to say in a phone interview from New York, where the series films.

Taking Tom to a lead character in Redemption must be a welcome change.

Acting-wise, I feel like I’m almost drawn to supporting characters in a way. If it’s going to be the lead, I’m glad it’s this character because he’s so multi-faceted and almost contradictory. ... He’s a spy, and he’s an assassin and he’s a con man. And now he’s a husband, and a father, and an orphan, and trying to be a good father. And he’s learning how to be a good person after years of killing people in the middle of the jungle somewhere for some sum of money.

Why do supporting roles appeal to you?

The hero is burdened with the responsibility of doing the right thing. The fun of this character is he was sort of an ancillary character who grew into himself, and we’re now doing this show around him. It’s a character I was excited to explore more and peel back the layers.

Tom has embraced becoming a husband to Liz and dad to their baby, Agnes. How do you remain in their lives and on Blacklist as well as star in Redemption?

In these first eight episodes, the goal is to launch a new story and a new world and a new cast of characters. That’s the focus. And then Tom’s relationship with Liz and Agnes becomes something we’ll deal with if we’re going to continue with more episodes. ... In the launching of the show, Liz gives him her blessing to pursue this mission and get at the truth of who he is, where he comes from, why he was orphaned, what really happened to him and led him to be where he is today.

Janssen’s Scottie looks very young to be Tom’s mother, and there are hints she regards him in definitely non-maternal ways. How is that to play?

As an actor it’s very fun, because it’s so ambiguous and strange and awkward and uncomfortable — but also perhaps alluring. Then, of course, there’s the uncertainty that she is his mother. He’s been told that, and that’s the truth he’s going on. But you know that’s what The Blacklist does: The ground is always shifting beneath your feet and we’re always putting more pieces of the puzzle into place that shift the picture.

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

Russia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

Black women in Hollywood celebrated at gala

Life & Style Gallery

Carnival kicks off in Brazil

Life & Style Videos

PlayFashion at the Dubai tennis tournament
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free