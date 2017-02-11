Richard Gere calls Trump a burger without the beef

US actor Richard Gere arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of the film "The Dinner" in competition during the 67th Berlinale film festival in Berlin on February 10, 2017. / AFP / Tobias SCHWARZ

Richard Gere says US President Donald Trump lacks substance, likening him to a burger without the filling. The actor, who’s in Berlin promoting his new film The Dinner, about a politician facing tough personal and moral choices, says Trump “has pushed it to the limit.” In an interview on Friday, Gere quoted the 1980s television commercial in which a fast-food chain customer asks “where’s the beef?” when handed a giant hamburger bun. Speaking of Trump, Gere said: “with him, there’s no beef there, there’s no protein, there’s no centre, there’s no resonance.” The star of films such as Pretty Woman and An Officer and a Gentleman later told an audience at the Berlin Film Festival that Trump had made people fear refugees by equating them to attackers.