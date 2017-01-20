Mobile
Patrick Stewart to voice poo emoji in ‘The Emoji Movie’

The acclaimed Shakespearean actor will take on the role of a pile of excrement in a new animated comedy

Image Credit:
TAB 141207 SPOT LEGENDS- Patrick Stewart the Chivas Legends Dinner at Armani Photo-Arshad Ali /Gulf News Archive
Tabloid
 

Patrick Stewart is set to voice the poo emoji in animated adventure The Emoji Movie.

The actor, known for his stage and screen work, will play Poop alongside Silicon Valley star TJ Miller, Broad City star Ilana Glazer and James Corden. The plot follows an emoji born with multiple expressions who goes on an adventure in a teenager’s phone. The announcement of Stewart’s involvement was accompanied by news that Christopher Guest’s long-time collaborator Jennifer Coolidge and Bridesmaids star Maya Rudolph will also voice characters in the film.

The film is being directed by Tony Leondis and among the script’s many writers is Mike White, whose work includes School of Rock and acclaimed HBO comedy Enlightened.

A teaser trailer was recently released to largely negative feedback online. The majority of its trailer uploads on YouTube are currently swayed by dislikes, with one featuring more than 11 times disapproval versus approval.

Stewart’s upcoming projects include a role in the new Wolverine movie Logan, comedy Wilde Weedding alongside Glenn Close and providing his voice for animated adventure Spark.

