Ozzy Osbourne overdosed after Sharon cancer scare

Ozzy Osbourne and Corey Taylor

Singer Kelly Osbourne has revealed in her upcoming book, There Is No [Expletive] Secret, that her star father Ozzy Osbourne overdosed when he learnt that his wife Sharon Osbourne had suffered a seizure during her cancer treatments.

“Dad was there in his boxers, and I watched him scoop his hands into a bowl of pills, swallow a handful of something, and then wash it down with vodka,” Kelly wrote.

Later in the ambulance, “he leant over to put his hand out to see if mum was breathing. Then he passed out with his hand over her mouth... The EMTs tried to pull him off, and dad, not knowing where he was or what he was doing, started to resist out of habit. They pulled over the ambulance and started to call the police”.

Kelly said she had to beg them not to call the police and they agreed, but she had to zip-tie his hands to a bar so they could restrain him.

When they arrived at the hospital, Sharon was placed in one room and Ozzy was rushed to another for treating his drug overdose and alcohol poisoning.

The book is written in an open-letter format. She talks about topics such as dating, drugs and addiction.