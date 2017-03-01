MEFCC in Dubai announces wave of celeb guests

The Middle East Film and Comic Con, an annual pop culture convention in Dubai taking place on April 6, 7 and 8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, has announced its first wave of celebrity guests and artists.

Actor Liam Cunningham, who is best known for playing Davos Seaworth in the HBO show Game of Thrones, and Greg Grunberg, who has made appearances in Star Wars, Star Trek and Heroes, will be in attendance.

Actors Missi Pyle and Jamal Duff, from the Ben Stiller comedy DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story, will be judges at a newly added MEFCC Dodgeball Cup, taking place on a full-sized dodgeball court.

Comic book illustrator Simone Bianchi, Disney artist James C. Muligan, professional cosplayer Linda ‘Vampy’ Le and custom toy creator J*Ryu have also been announced. More celebrities, guests and artists will be revealed over the coming weeks.

“Every year, we challenge ourselves to not only deliver a better event but also continue to support the development of regional talent, and to see local artists and entrepreneurs progress is hugely rewarding,” said Benjamin Caddy, CEO of MEFCC organisers The Alliance LLC, in a press release.

“We’ve got another great line-up planned, more F&B options for fans and families and we’re hoping for a record turnout with the new travel and ticketing options, too.”

MEFCC has welcomed more than 200,000 fans, cosplayers and industry leaders over the past five years. This year, highlights will include a travelling Star Trek exhibit (50 Artists. 50 Years) presented by Dubai Film and TV Commission. This will feature a piece by the late actor and photographer Leonard Nimoy, who famously played Spock in the original franchise.

Three-day passes, ranging between Dh200 (early bird) and Dh500, and single day passes, priced at Dh100, are available now from platinumlist.net, as well as Toy Store, Hallmark and UAE Exchange outlets. Celebrity autograph and photo opportunities will be sold separately from platinumlist.net — and at the con — once the full guest list has been announced.