Meet make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic in Dubai

Celebrity make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic, known for being Kim Kardashian’s go-to make-up guy, will spill all his beauty secrets in Dubai on January 14.

He will attend a Q&A session and meet-and-greet at the newly launched Beauty District at The Dubai Mall, which is set up as part of Dubai Shopping Festival.

Dedivanovic will talk about his make-up journey, his cult eyeshadow palette with Anastasia Beverly Hills and the tips and tricks that got him the moniker ‘king of contour’.

The Q&A session will be held at The Beauty District, The Dubai Mall, at 6pm. He will also be meeting fans, signing eyeshadow palettes and taking pictures at the Sephora store from 7.30-9.30pm.

The Sephora event is a day after Dedivanovic’s Masterclass featuring Kim Kardashian at Music Hall, Dubai. The event, originally scheduled for October 14 last year, had to be postponed following Kardashian’s Paris robbery. The reality star has since shunned all public appearances.

Dubai organisers told Gulf News tabloid! yesterday that she will be in the Dubai for the event. Tickets, priced at Dh5,870, have sold out.