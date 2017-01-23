Mobile
Matt Damon wants to talk clean water to Donald Trump

The actor, in 2009, founded Water.org with civil engineer Gary White

Image Credit: REUTERS
Actor Matt Damon attends the premiere of "Live by Night" in Hollywood, California U.S., January 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tabloid
 

Matt Damon took the cause of clean water to the Sundance Film Festival, where he said he’s hoping to pitch Donald Trump on the issue.

Damon said on Saturday that clean water accessibility isn’t a partisan issue and demands “an all-hands-on-deck approach to solve this.”

The actor has publicly supported Democrats, including Hillary Clinton.

When asked his response to the election, Damon demurred and said hopes Trump will be open to backing clean water programs like his non-profit Water.org. Said Damon: “Hopefully we’ll get our turn.”

Damon in 2009 founded Water.org with civil engineer Gary White. It uses micro-finance loans to bring hygienic connections to water and toilets to impoverished communities.

Damon also spoke about the issue at the Davos Forum last week. 

