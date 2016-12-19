Mobile
Martin Scorsese’s nephew arrested on trespassing charges

Police say Frank Scorsese tried to enter a Staten Island home by cutting through the screen door with a knife

Image Credit: AFP
Martin Scorsese
Tabloid
 

The nephew of Oscar-winning movie director Martin Scorsese has been arrested after New York City police say he tried to enter a Staten Island home by cutting through the screen door with a knife.

Frank Scorsese, of Staten Island, was arraigned on Saturday on charges including criminal trespass and criminal possession of a weapon. He was ordered held on $20,000 (Dh73,444) bail. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

A criminal complaint says the 41-year-old Scorsese was caught on video ripping the screen door off the West Brighton home on Friday night and kicking the inner door. Police say he fled the scene when he was confronted by the homeowner.

The New York Daily News reports that police couldn’t say why he was allegedly at the home.

