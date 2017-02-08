Mobile
Madonna adopts twins from Malawi

The US singer has previously adopted two children from Malawi

  • Madonna with the twins from Malawi.Image Credit: Instagram
  • FILE -- In this Sunday, July 10, 2016 file photo US performer Madonna gestures after visiting the paediatric sImage Credit: AP
Tabloid
 

Malawi’s High Court on Tuesday granted Madonna permission to adopt twins from the Southern African country, a judiciary spokesman said.

The US singer has previously adopted two children from Malawi, stirring anger among some Malawians who accused the government of allowing her to skirt laws that ban non-residents from adopting.

Madonna was inside the courtroom when the approval ruling was delivered, judiciary spokesman Mlenga Mvula said. Reuters could not reach representatives for Madonna for comment.

“Madonna has demonstrated over the years that she has passion for Malawi and her children and therefore the court was satisfied and could not stop the adoption of the twins,” Titus Mvalo, a lawyer for Madonna in Malawi, told Reuters.

Mvula said that one of the conditions of the adoption was that Madonna should provide a report showing that the home in which they lived was suitable.

He could not provide details on the children she will be adopting, saying it was against the law to divulge such particulars at this stage.

Madonna, 58, adopted Malawian children David Banda and Mercy James in 2006 and 2009. She has two other children, Lourdes and Rocco, from previous relationships.

Madonna denied reports that she wanted to adopt again after she visited Malawi last month, at the time saying her trip was for her charity work.

She established the non-profit Raising Malawi in 2006 to provide health and education programs, particularly for girls.

The organisation is currently building a children’s unit at a hospital in Blantyre, Malawi’s second-largest city, and has built 10 schools, according to its website.

