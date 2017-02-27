Louis Tomlinson on pressures of going solo

Louis Tomlinson

Former One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson says he felt the pressure while releasing his first solo single.

The singer collaborated with DJ Steve Aoki for his solo song Just Hold On.

“There’s pressure for any artist when they release new music and the idea is the song is for the fans to a certain degree and it’s for them to enjoy it,” Tomlinson said on a radio channel.

“I think there’s also a sense of relief because you’re going through a process of choosing between different songs and once you’ve picked it it feels good.

“But definitely you feel the pressure and that’s why the support that we’ve had throughout this single has just been absolutely incredible. I mean we’ve been blown away,” he added.

Tomlinson also said he has been incredibly nervous before his performances on the song.

“Of course I get nervous. Yeah, absolutely. In so many ways it feels like I’m kind of going through the process and starting again. I’ve been really nervous about these performances,” he said.