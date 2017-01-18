Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley welcome son

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley

Actress Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley welcomed their third child, a son, in December, her representative has revealed.

Heigl is yet to announce the news but her representative said she gave birth to a boy on December 20.

While the couple has still not spoken about it, the child is said to have been named Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr.

The newborn joins the couple’s daughters, Naleigh and Adalaide.

Heigl and Kelley’s oldest daughter was adopted from South Korea in 2009 while the second daughter was adopted in 2012.

The two first met on the set of his Only You music video in 2005. They got married in December 2007.