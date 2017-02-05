Justin Bieber returns to Instagram

Justin Bieber

Singer Justin Bieber returned to Instagram after taking a five-month break following a row with fans over a split with Selena Gomez.

The Canadian pop star made his comeback to the photo sharing platform as part of T Mobile’s Super Bowl campaign.

His return to the social media site is part of the #UnlimitedMoves spot for the big game as he shares it with his fans online. He wants all his followers to get in on the act by sharing their touchdown dances across social media.

Bieber will be choosing his favourites and sharing them on his own page on Monday morning after the game.

After quitting the site last year, Bieber said: “Instagram is for the devil. I think hell is Instagram. I’m like 90 per cent sure. We get sent to hell and we get locked in the Instagram server. I’m stuck in the DMs [Direct Messages]. I’m trying to climb my way out and I can’t.”

Bieber initially made a brief return to Instagram two weeks after he quit the site in August following a row with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, but he later deactivated his account again.