Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka dies at 73

The wrestler was known for his high-flying offensive moves

Image Credit: AP
FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2015, file photo, former professional wrestler Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, right, arrives for his formal arraignment at the Lehigh County Courthouse in Allentown, Pa. In a decision filed Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, a Pennsylvania judge dismissed the murder case against Snuka in the 1983 death of his girlfriend Nancy Argentino, saying Snuka is not competent to stand trial on counts including third-degree murder. Snuka's attorney told a judge in December 2016 that his client is in hospice care in Florida and has six months to live. (Michael Kubel/The Morning Call via AP, File)
Tabloid
 

Fijian-born Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, one of biggest stars in professional wrestling in the 1980s, died on Sunday at age 73, less than two weeks after homicide charges were dropped against him in Pennsylvania for the 1983 death of his girlfriend.

Snuka, known for his high-flying offensive moves as a wrestler, died at his son-in-law’s home in Florida, surrounded by family and friends, according to his lawyer Robert Kirwan, who said the former wrestler had battled various ailments including dementia and had been in hospice care.

A judge in Allentown, Pennsylvania on January 3 ended the case against Snuka after ruling him mentally incompetent to stand trial over the death of Nancy Argentino, who was 23 at the time of her death. Snuka long had been suspected in Argentino’s death but charges were not brought against him until 2015, 32 years after her death.

Prosecutors said she was found with head injuries in their shared motel room in Allentown, shortly before she died. He was charged after a Pennsylvania newspaper, the Morning Call, found an unpublished autopsy that said Argentino’s death should have been investigated as a homicide.

Snuka pleaded not guilty to third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a former professional wrestler, announced the death on Twitter on behalf of Snuka’s daughter Tamina, a wrestler working for Connecticut-based World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the world’s top wrestling company.

“Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away,” Johnson wrote.

“I love you Dad,” Tamina wrote on her Twitter feed.

Snuka amazed fans of the choreographed mayhem that is professional wrestling with his “Superfly Splash,” a dive off the top turnbuckle onto the chest of a prone opponent. Snuka was involved in the main event of the first WrestleMania show in 1985 and was a member of the WWE Hall of Fame alongside such stars as Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant and “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

In a statement on its website, the WWE said it was saddened to learn of his death and hailed him as “the pioneer of high-flying offence” in the ring.

Snuka also was inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, a separate organisation.

“He was doing very poorly,” Kirwan said of Snuka’s health before his death. “Jimmy had charisma, even in his poor health, and as he was battling dementia.”

Born James Reiher in 1943 on the Pacific island of Fiji, he later moved with his family to the Marshall Islands and to Hawaii when he was growing up, according his Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame biography.

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

Ava DuVernay talks with Winfrey about Trump

Life & Style Gallery

Miss Universe contestants stand out in swimwear

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Musical CATS comes to Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon