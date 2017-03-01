‘Gossip Girl’ star Penn Badgley gets married in New York
Former Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley has married Domino Kirke, the sister of Girls star Jemima Kirke.
Domino Kirke shared an Instagram photo of herself in a white dress next to Badgley with the caption “married” on Monday. She also shared a picture of the couple’s vegan, gluten-free wedding cake.
Another sister, Lola, shared a picture of the three sisters at the New York City courthouse where the ceremony took place. Jemima Kirke tweeted her congrats, telling the couple, “it’s all downhill from here. In a good way!”
In addition to acting, the 30-year-old Badgley is the frontman for his band, MOTHXR.