‘Gossip Girl’ star Penn Badgley gets married in New York

In addition to acting, the 30-year-old Badgley is the frontman for his band, MOTHXR

Image Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2010, file photo, Penn Badgley poses at the premiere of the film "The Town" at Fenway Park in Boston. Badgley married Domino Kirke at a New York City courthouse on February 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Tabloid
 

Former Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley has married Domino Kirke, the sister of Girls star Jemima Kirke.

Domino Kirke shared an Instagram photo of herself in a white dress next to Badgley with the caption “married” on Monday. She also shared a picture of the couple’s vegan, gluten-free wedding cake.

Another sister, Lola, shared a picture of the three sisters at the New York City courthouse where the ceremony took place. Jemima Kirke tweeted her congrats, telling the couple, “it’s all downhill from here. In a good way!”

In addition to acting, the 30-year-old Badgley is the frontman for his band, MOTHXR.

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

