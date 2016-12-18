Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Donald Glover is riding high this awards season

After picking up a Critics’ Choice award nomination for ‘Atlanta’, actor’s been nominated for 2 Golden Globes and 3 NAACP image awards

Image Credit: Reuters
Donald Glover
Tabloid
 

Last Sunday, the creator and star of FX’s Atlanta picked up a Critics’ Choice award for actor in a comedy, and this week he was nominated for two Golden Globes and three NAACP image awards. The distinctive Atlanta has been a fixture on many critics’ best-of lists, including Thursday’s released by the American Film Institute.

And chances are this is just the beginning as he sets his sights on the Billboard charts and the big screen. Look for him at next year’s Emmys and as a contender at the Grammys in 2018, when Glover’s new Funkadelic-informed album, Awaken My Love!, from his musical alter ego Childish Gambino will be eligible after earning raves and a top-five debut this month. In addition, it was recently announced that Glover will step into Billy Dee Williams’ shoes as a young Lando Calrissian in an upcoming Star Wars movie.

Glover’s career began as a writer and occasional guest on Tina Fey’s 30 Rock, and he raised some eyebrows in 2013 by leaving NBC’s cult comedy Community after five seasons. Now we understand why.

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

Star Wars
follow this tag on MGNStar Wars

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

Star Wars
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

Wes Anderson’s next film to be canine animation

Life & Style Gallery

Stephanie Del Valle crowned Miss World

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party