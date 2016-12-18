Donald Glover is riding high this awards season

Donald Glover

Last Sunday, the creator and star of FX’s Atlanta picked up a Critics’ Choice award for actor in a comedy, and this week he was nominated for two Golden Globes and three NAACP image awards. The distinctive Atlanta has been a fixture on many critics’ best-of lists, including Thursday’s released by the American Film Institute.

And chances are this is just the beginning as he sets his sights on the Billboard charts and the big screen. Look for him at next year’s Emmys and as a contender at the Grammys in 2018, when Glover’s new Funkadelic-informed album, Awaken My Love!, from his musical alter ego Childish Gambino will be eligible after earning raves and a top-five debut this month. In addition, it was recently announced that Glover will step into Billy Dee Williams’ shoes as a young Lando Calrissian in an upcoming Star Wars movie.

Glover’s career began as a writer and occasional guest on Tina Fey’s 30 Rock, and he raised some eyebrows in 2013 by leaving NBC’s cult comedy Community after five seasons. Now we understand why.