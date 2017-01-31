Mobile
Dev Patel film ‘Lion’ made Keith Urban Cry

The singer says the film, which also stars wife Nicole Kidman, has a “powerful story”

  • Dev Patel in ‘Lion’ Image Credit: Supplied
  • Keith UrbanImage Credit: Gulf News Archives
Tabloid
 

Singer Keith Urban came out weeping after watching his wife Nicole Kidman’s film, Lion.

“It has been so easy to promote this film and talk about it. It is love. It is about unity and family, about the power of mothering,” said Kidman.

“I knew we were onto a good thing when my sister and my husband saw the film and both came out weeping and wanting to hug me. And I thought that is an amazing response to a film.”

Urban said that the film has a “powerful story”.

He added: “Telling Sue’s [Kidman’s character] story too was extraordinary. It’s really a beautiful film.”

“I always want to stress the crying is really more about the triumph of the film and the triumph of love. That’s what it’s really about,” he added.

Lion is based on Saroo Brierley’s best-selling autobiography A Long Way Home. It is a true story about an Indian boy who falls asleep on a train. When he wakes up, he realises he is miles away from home in a strange land where he does not speak the language.

After experiencing many challenges, he gets adopted by a couple in Australia. Years later, he sets out to find his lost family.

