Deepika Padukone is a ‘beautiful soul’, says Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel with Deepika Padukone

Hollywood action star Vin Diesel, who will be sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, on Thursday praised his co-star, Mumbai.

“I was waiting for the opportunity to come here [to India]. And she is the queen and angel... She has a such a beautiful soul. To be a part of the magic that is made on-screen is a blessing of my life,” said Diesel about Padukone, who is making her Hollywood debut with this film.

The actors, along with the director D.J. Caruso, were at a press conference to promote the upcoming action adventure, which releases in India on Saturday, January 14, before anywhere in the world.

“There is no one like Deepika. Though her origin is Indian, she is the queen of the whole world. I saw her in Bajirao Mastani and she was mindblowing,” said the actor.“Being in this city [Mumbai] is like a dream comes true. I wanted to work with Deepika from a long time. I met her years ago. She requested me she wants to do the premiere in her country. So the fact is that we are here to keep her promise.”.

The Fast and Furious actor went on to say that the love between two characters played by them in the film is the “evidence of multi-culture global harmony we talk about”.

The movie is the third instalment of the xXx series after the 2002 film and the 2005 entertainer xXx: State of the Union. It also stars Ruby Rose, Samuel L. Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa.