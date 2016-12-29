Debbie Reynolds’ death: Celebrities react

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher

Here are the reactions to the death of actress Debbie Reynolds on Wednesday at the age of 84, a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died:

“Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can’t believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie.” — Albert Brooks, on Twitter.

“Debbie went to be with Carrie. She always worried about her. Carrie left too soon and now they are together again. My heart is literally broken... An inspiration on every level. A Legend of course, the epitome of clean cut American optimism, dancing with Gene Kelly as an equal, a warrior woman who never stopped working.” — Actress Debra Messing, from a lengthy statement on Instagram. Reynolds played Messing’s mother on the TV show “Will and Grace.”

“She was beautiful and generous. It seems like only yesterday she was having lunch here at the house and we were discussing the possibility of working together in a new show.” -Carol Channing.

“I was blessed to work with this remarkable woman for 45 almost 50 years. That makes for a very rare bond and unique relationship. She was generous to a fault, never caring who got the laugh from the audience. I will always love her.” — Rip Torn, who worked with Reynolds for decades in her Las Vegas stage show.

“Truly heart-broken to hear @DebbieReynolds1 has died. She was a wonderfully warm friend and colleague. Praying for Todd & Billie. #RIPDebbie” — Joan Collins on Twitter.

“How shocked we were to learn that Debbie Reynolds passed away just a day after her daughter Carrie. I loved and worked with both of these icons.” — Carl Reiner on Twitter.

“I can’t imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ family are going through this week. I send all of my love.” — Ellen DeGeneres on Twitter.

“Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I’d hoped that my grieving was done for 2016.” — William Shatner on Twitter.

“Debbie Reynolds cd sing, dance & gave dazzling performances. RIP doesn’t sound right for her or Carrie — I hope they’re somewhere having fun” — Mia Farrow on Twitter.

“The loss of #DebbieReynolds 1 day after #CarrieFisher is epic. 2016 has taken a piece of all of us” — Actress Illeana Douglas on Twitter.

“A final curtain made of tears #DebbieReynolds #CarrieFisher” — Actress Rose McGowan on Twitter.

“Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. RIP DB and CF” — Actress Zoe Saldana on Twitter.

“The unbearable loss of a child and now this. Rest In Peace Carrie and Debbie, sending our love and prayers to the Fisher, Lord family” — Actress Lisa Rinna on Twitter.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time of unimaginable loss. Two generations in two days.” — Chaz Bono on Twitter.

“Deepest condolences to the family of Debbie Reynolds. I was just notified of her passing. Such a talented charming lady & a good mother” — Actress Barbara Eden on Twitter.

“There is nothing harder than having to bury a child. Debbie died of a broken heart, but she’s with her daughter now.” - Actor George Takei on Twitter.

“Dear Debbie Reynolds, I totally get it. Hug her so tight for all of us.” - Actress Alyssa Milano on Twitter.

“I can’t imagine what kind of pain the family of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are feeling right now. My prayers are with them.” - Actress Gabourey Sidibe on Twitter.

“Let’s just cancel the rest of this annus horribilus, have hogmanay now and start 2017 tomorrow. I’m done.” - Comedian Craig Ferguson on Twitter.