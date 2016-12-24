Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Celebrity Christmas gifts that got away

Stars share the things they wanted from Santa, but never got

  • Will SmithImage Credit: AP
  • Jennifer AnistonImage Credit: AFP
Tabloid
 

Sometimes, Santa leaves scars, by way of kid-coveted gifts that never landed under the tree.

And sometimes, the big guy in the red suit just gets it wrong. Ask Will Smith.

“My sister got the Easy-Bake Oven instead of me,” he said promoting his movie Collateral Beauty.

“I don’t know why they don’t give boys Easy-Bake Ovens, you know? Boys should be able to cook stuff, so that was actually a tragedy from my youth, that my sister got the Easy-Bake Oven and I didn’t,” Smith joked.

For Jennifer Aniston, who co-stars in Office Christmas Party, the elusive holiday gift of Christmas Past amounted to Barbie denied. Or at least part of Barbie.

“The Barbie head,” to be exact, to which co-star Jason Bateman wondered on a red carpet: “Just the head?”

Aniston: “Yeah, the bust. Remember? The hair could grow. You could pull out the hair and then you could cut it. Paint make-up on it.”

The still-not-sure Bateman: “So a life-sized bust?”

“Yeah,” she replied.

Actress Lily Collins was in the Barbie struggle: “I wanted a Barbie Jeep. I never got my Barbie Jeep.”

It was personal for country-pop star Kelsea Ballerini.

“I swear every year me and my mum went to go see The Nutcracker,” she recalled.

“I’ve never told this story before. Every year I wanted one of the big tutus, like the big straight-out sequined tutus, and so one year I wrote a letter to Santa very seriously and very well-spoken, and I said: ‘Santa, I’m gonna reason with you,’” she explained.

“I need a tutu because I’ve gone to The Nutcracker like seven years in a row, my last name is Ballerini, I’m basically a ballerina and I need a tutu.’ And I didn’t get one.”

That’s not the saddest story ever told for the pet-obsessed, including the younger self of Naomie Harris, who co-stars in Moonlight.

“I really wanted a dog and I never got a dog and my mum got me a rabbit instead, but a rabbit is not a dog and that was really disappointing,” she said.

For funnyman Keegan-Michael Key, it was more like the big fish that got away.

“Oh, God. I wanted a Great Dane so bad but we lived in a small house,” he recalled. “They would have had to feed that thing more than me and my brother.”

Composer and music producer Hans Zimmer found a silver lining.

“From a really early age, being a geeky kid who wanted to make music with technology, I wanted a synthesiser of course. And there’s no way any parent would go and give that to their child because these are expensive things,” he said.

“And so when I finally was able to earn the money to give it to myself, that was still in those moments where everybody was saying to me, ‘When are you going to get a real job?’ I think the greatest thing about not getting the gift was to be able to earn the gift myself and doing something with it,” Zimmer said.

Aniston’s Office Christmas Party co-star T.J. Miller had it easy.

“Mine is the Technodrome, which is where the villain Krang from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was with Bebop and Rocksteady, which was this very large — it opened up and ooze would come down and there were little torture places for the turtles,” he said.

“For some reason I wanted that more than anything,” Miller added. “And then when Santa brought it I just lost my mind.”

More from Hollywood

tags from this story

Jennifer Aniston
follow this tag on MGNJennifer Aniston

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityHollywood

tags

Jennifer Aniston
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Hollywood

Chris Pratt falls in love with Chris Pratt

Life & Style Gallery

In pictures: Stars who made waves in 2016

Life & Style Videos

PlayQuincy Jones: Music pulls people together
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees