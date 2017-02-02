Mobile
George Orwell’s ‘1984’ sales keep soaring

The dystopian novel first published in 1949 has topped Amazon.com for more than a week

Image Credit: AP
This image released by Signet shows the latest cover image for George Orwell's "1984." Signet Classics announced Wednesday that it has ordered an additional 500,000 copies printed. (Signet via AP)
Tabloid
 

George Orwell’s 1984 has gone from required reading to desired reading.

With Donald Trump’s administration popularising terms such as “alternative facts,” the dystopian novel first published in 1949 has topped Amazon.com for more than a week.

Signet Classics announced on Wednesday that it has ordered an additional 500,000 copies printed for a book that already is standard classroom reading.

Concerns about Trump have also raised interest in dire narratives such as Sinclair Lewis’ It Can’t Happen Here and Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

Donald Trump
