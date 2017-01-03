Mobile
‘Veeram’ gets Telugu remake

‘Katamarayudu’ will feature Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Hassan

Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan team up again for Telugu film Katamarayudu. Their last film together was Gabbar Singh, the 2012 blockbuster.

Katamarayudu is a remake of Veeram, the Tamil film starring Ajith, and is directed by Kishore Pardasani. The team is back in Hyderabad after filming a song sequence in Pollachi.

The supporting cast includes Ali, Nassar, Rao Ramesh, Ajay, Narra Srinu, Prithvi, Siva Balaji, Pavitra Lokesh, Rajitha, Pradeep Rawat, Tharun Arora, Ravi Prakash, Kamal Kamaraju, Chaitanya Krishna, Yamini Bhaskar and Asmitha.

Katamarayudu is produced by Sharrath Marrar and is expected to release in March in India.

