Tamil film ‘Meow’ a tribute to animal lovers

Movie centres around a Persian cat, named Selfie

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Director Chinaas Palanisamy’s first film pays tribute to man’s second best friend — cats.

Meow centres around a Persian cat, named Selfie, a subject as yet-unexplored in Tamil cinema.

“I wanted to experiment with something new and worked on this story where a cat is possessed by a ghost,” Palanisamy said.

Selfie takes revenge on four men following an incident in its life.

Since it’s not easy to direct a cat, the director had to rely on graphic designer Ramesh Aacharya’s CGI work, which involved around 550 shots.

“[The] audience will not able to notice the difference between the real cat and the graphics version,” Palanisamy said.

Meow is a tribute to all pet lovers,” added Palanisamy, who brought a Persian cat home to understand feline behaviour.

The sets were filled with hilarious moments when Selfie would scoot after arrangements had been readied for a shot.

Raja and Gayathri star in leading roles. The supporting cast includes Sanjay Micky Hayden, Daniel, Yuvina and Shiney.

Meow, produced by Vincent Adaikalaraj, released in India on December 30.

