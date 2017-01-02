Tamil film ‘Meow’ a tribute to animal lovers
Director Chinaas Palanisamy’s first film pays tribute to man’s second best friend — cats.
Meow centres around a Persian cat, named Selfie, a subject as yet-unexplored in Tamil cinema.
“I wanted to experiment with something new and worked on this story where a cat is possessed by a ghost,” Palanisamy said.
Selfie takes revenge on four men following an incident in its life.
Since it’s not easy to direct a cat, the director had to rely on graphic designer Ramesh Aacharya’s CGI work, which involved around 550 shots.
“[The] audience will not able to notice the difference between the real cat and the graphics version,” Palanisamy said.
“Meow is a tribute to all pet lovers,” added Palanisamy, who brought a Persian cat home to understand feline behaviour.
The sets were filled with hilarious moments when Selfie would scoot after arrangements had been readied for a shot.
Raja and Gayathri star in leading roles. The supporting cast includes Sanjay Micky Hayden, Daniel, Yuvina and Shiney.
Meow, produced by Vincent Adaikalaraj, released in India on December 30.