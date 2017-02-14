Mobile
Shruti Haasan to play lead in ‘Sanghamitra’

The film is being made on a budget of Rs1.5 billion

Image Credit: Supplied
Shruti Haasan
Tabloid
 

Actress Shruti Haasan has been signed on to play the leading lady in upcoming big-budget Tamil period drama Sanghamitra, which will star Jayam Ravi and Arya and will begin production from April.

“Shruti had recently finished the paperwork and she’s quite excited to be part of the project. The makers had several options but they eventually chose Shruti because they wanted someone who is popular but at the same time can perform,” a source said.

The source added that Haasan will commence shooting for Sanghamitra from May onwards. The film is being made on a budget of Rs1.5 billion (Dh82 million).

“It will be the biggest project of her career thus far. She’s very excited because her role will give her an opportunity to attempt something she hasn’t done so far,” the source added.

To be helmed by Sundar C and produced by Sri Thenandal Films, the film will also be released in Telugu and Hindi.

“It will be simultaneously made in Telugu. In Hindi, however, it will be made with an entirely different cast and the process will take time,” he said.

The film will have music by A.R. Rahman.

