Sasi Kumar returns with ‘Balle Vallaiya Thevaa’

Director Solai Prakash says it is about how technology invades a village

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

How does technology affect the lives of villagers?

That forms the premise of debutant director Solai Prakash’s upcoming Tamil comedy, Balle Vellaiya Thevaa (BVT).

Also written by Prakash, BVT features Sasi Kumar in the lead role of Sakthivel. Sakthivel, who aspires to get a government job, accompanies his post-woman mother when she transfers to a village. Rohini plays Sakthivel’s mother. Newcomer Tanya is paired opposite Kumar.

Comedienne Kovai Sarala plays Kathayee, fondly known as Selfie Kathayee, because of her obsession with taking selfies. Shot in Theni (Madurai), here is a Madurai-based film free from the onslaught of knives and gore.

Prakash, who assisted directors Bala and Sudha Kongra before going solo, promises a family entertainer.

“It is a complete comedy narrated with humour around the invasion of technology in a village and how the villagers are overwhelmed by it,” he said.

Balle Vellaiya Thevaa is a phrase people from Madurai use to say ‘well-done’ and refers to a pat on the back. So will it be a Balle Vallaiya Thevaa for Prakash when BVT hits cinema screens in India on December 24?

 

Tanya — the new actress in the block

Those who grew up in the 1960s will remember Ravichandran, the Tamil hero of many films including Kadhilikka Neram Illai, Kumarippenn and Adhe Kangal.

Now, Tanya, his grand-daughter, makes her cinema debut with Balle Vallaiya Thevaa.

In an exclusive conversation with Gulf News tabloid!, Tanya talks about her role and her grandfather.

“I play Thanikudi, who lives in this village,” says Tanya. “Thanikudi has completed college and is a bold girl.”

For the city bred commerce graduate who is pursuing a Masters now, slipping into Thanikudi’s skin needed more effort.

“The hurdle was in getting the Madurai slang right,” she says.

Her grandfather’s films fuelled her acting dreams from a young age. She remembers Ravichandran as an affectionate family man who never brought his work home.

Tanya got the role through director Mysskin, whose film she had signed on first but failed to take off. However, it led her to director Radha Mohan’s upcoming film Brindavanam, where she plays a city girl.

BVT is her second film, even though is releases before Brindavanam.

Working with senior actors such as Sasi Kumar, Kovai Sarala and Rohini was a learning experience, Tanya added.

