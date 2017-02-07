Mobile
Maqbool Salman, Mammootty’s nephew, makes Tamil cinema debut

The as-yet untitled film is directed by debutant Hashim Marikar

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Mammootty’s nephew, Maqbool Salman, who has worked in Malayalam cinema in supporting roles, now steps into Tamil cinema in a lead role.

The as-yet untitled film is directed by debutant Hashim Marikar and features Bollywood actress Paoli Dam (of Hate Story fame), Kannada actress Harshika Poonacha and Sakshi Dwivedi.

The launch ceremony was held in Chennai recently. Marikar Arts, a well-known production house in Kerala, is backing the film.

