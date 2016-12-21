Mobile
Comedian Sapthagiri arrives in ‘Sapthagiri Express’

The film is a Telugu remake of Tamil film ‘Thirudan Police’

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Moulding a popular comedian into a hero is not the kind of challenge any debutant director would want to be saddled with.

Arun Pawar’s maiden venture in Telugu, Sapthagiri Express, introduces popular comedian Sapthagiri as the hero in this remake of Tamil film Thirudan Police.

Thirudan Police explored the complex and sensitive relationship between a father and son. The father, a police constable and a disciplinarian, expects his easy-going son to measure up to his yardstick. This ordinary tale turns into a revenge saga following the father’s sudden death and then becomes a delightful comedy.

So what made Pawar take on this challenge in Sapthagiri Express?

Pawar said he wanted to prove himself as a director capable of doing any kind of film.

“Only the basic thread has been taken from Thirudan Police,” he said. “It is written more like a new film.”

Pawar has been a visual effects supervisor in the Telugu industry for the last ten years.

Before scripting the story, Pawar and Sapthagiri met police constables to understand their lives and then wrote the story to woo the Telugu audience.

“We even altered the climax. I am satisfied with the final outcome,” Pawar said.

With Sapthagiri known for his comic roles, Pawar revealed that the comedian’s expressions in Sapthagiri Express were toned down. Sapthagiri also attended a workshop to learn the nuances of expressions.

Femina Miss India (South) pageant finalist Roshini Prakash makes her cinema debut with Sapthagiri Express. Roshini Prakash, a civil engineer and model from Mysore is paired opposite Sapthagiri. She plays Purnima, an anaesthetist.

The supporting cast includes Shakalaka Shankar and Posani Murali Krishna. The film was shot in Hyderabad with a song sequence done in Poland. Bulganin has composed music. C. Ram Prasad is the cinematographer.

Sapthagiri Express releases in the UAE on December 23.

United Arab Emirates
Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsSouth India

United Arab Emirates
