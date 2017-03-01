Mobile
Arivazhagan returns with a medical thriller in ‘Kuttram 23’

Arun Vijay plays the lead role as a police officer

  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Tamil director Arivazhagan made people sit up and notice him with his debut film Eeram. As his fourth film, Kuttram 23, gears up for release on March 3 in India, the expectation continues.

What makes this more interesting is the presence of Arun Vijay in the lead role of a policeman. It’s a first for Arun Vijay and a far cry from the antagonist Victor he played in Yennai Arindhaal.

“I like to surprise my fans and believe in doing sensible films,” said the son of veteran actor Vijayakumar.

His Vetrimaaran of Kuttram 23 is unlike other policemen from the Tamil screen, he says.

“He is not loud and carries a style in his attitude. And he is an emotional officer with a remarkable intelligence,” added Vijay.

Mahima Nambiar is paired opposite him, her first as a heroine. She plays Thendral, a kindergarten schoolteacher.

Hearing-impaired actress Abhinaya plays an important role. Chocolate boy hero, Arvind Akash will surprise viewers in a role not played before.

An avid reader, Arivazhagan found the story idea from one of novelist Rajesh Kumar’s books.

“This film draws attention to how technology can be misused in the field of medicine.”

“It also talks about an issue affecting women,” added Arivazhagan, who wanted to direct films since he was a child.

Films were something the family watched together. A gold medallist from MGR Film & Television Institute, Chennai, Arivazhagan assisted Tamil director Shankar before taking the plunge with Eeram.

Vishal Chandrasekar has scored music for Kuttram 23. K.M. Baskaran will head cinematography.

Kuttram 23 is produced by Redhan — The Cinema People and releases on March 3 in India.

 

