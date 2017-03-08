‘Angamaly Diaries’ brings alive the eponymous town

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘Angamaly Diaries’ brings alive the eponymous town

Lijo Jose Pellisery’s new film has cast more than 100 newcomers

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

For those of you who have not visited Angamaly, the fast-growing satellite town of Kochi, Lijo Jose Pellisery’s new film, Angamaly Diaries will be quite a revelation. But if you are already familiar with this town, the film might stir up old memories.

Scripted by Malayalam actor Chemban Vinod Jose, a native of Angamaly and directed by Pellissery, Angamaly Diaries released in Kerala last week and the response has been stupendous. It’s tag line reads: ‘katta local padam’ [a hard-core local film].

Pellissery whose last film was the wacky fantasy comedy, Double Barrel, said that the town of Angamaly was the main protagonist of the story with everything revolving around it. Running parallel to the main text is the lives of the palliangadi team, (group of young men living in the vicinity of the church).

According to Pellisery, the treatment of the film is different with several candid and long shots.

“Pig farming is a big business here.”

The climax scene that stretches to 11 minutes involved a cast of one thousand people and was done in a single take.

The film that captures the essence of Angamaly boasts of around 100 newcomers playing various roles in this story.

The main cast members are Antony Varghese, Reshma Anna, Sarath Kumnar, Amritha, Binni, Bitto, and Sinoj.

Gireesh Gangadharan is the cinematographer. Prashanth Pillai has composed music.

Angamaly Diaries, produced by actor-producer Vijay Babu under his company Friday Film House, releases in UAE on March 9.

More from South India

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates

filed under

Life&StyleCelebrityDesi NewsSouth India

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN

Also In South India

Actress Bhavana engaged to Naveen

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayFashion icon Sonam Kapoor in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE