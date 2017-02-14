Mobile
Rishi Kapoor slams sudden ban on Pakistan actors

The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association had banned Pakistani artists from working on Indian films in the wake of Uri attacks

Image Credit: IANS
Rishi Kapoor
Tabloid
 

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has slammed authorities for confusing filmmakers on the issue of casting Pakistani actors in the wake of a militant attack on Indian army base.

“It was unfair to suddenly ban artists from Pakistan and there should be a cut-off date on such diktats for film productions to fall in line,” Kapoor said in an interview with IANS.

The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association had banned Pakistani actors, singers, and technicians from working on Indian films in the wake of Uri attacks.

“Films are not planned in one or three days. It takes time. You can’t say that you’re going to ban a picture,” said Kapoor, who acted with Pakistan star Fawad Khan in his last hit Kapoor & Sons.

“You’ve been working for the last six months. These are unfair rulings and bullying tactics. You must give a cut-off period. It gives us time to finish our films and henceforth we will not take them. Sometimes some skirmish happens in the border and your whole thinking goes wrong. Sometimes you shake hands and say go ahead. You’re confusing your country, people. Either you shake hands or don’t shake hands. Why does Modi have to go to Pakistan and shake hands when you know skirmishes will happen,” Kapoor said, picking on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise visit to Pakistan in December 2015 to meet his counterpart, Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan could not promote her debut Bollywood flick Raees with Shah Rukh Khan because of the aforementioned ban.

