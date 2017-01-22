Mahira Khan is destined for global success

This probably hasn’t happened in Pakistan before — a leading mainstream actress enjoying a monopoly in her home country all while simultaneously creating a stir in India. Mahira Khan is not only young and beautiful but is smart with her career moves as well — a combination rare for a Pakistani actress of the current generation.

This star has bagged a dream debut role opposite Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, in the upcoming crime-thriller Raees, scheduled to be released in the UAE on January 25.

From being the girl-next-door VJ (video jockey) that we all loved, to slowly making her way to the top of the film business, Khan proves that hard work, focus and discipline are the three most essential ingredients to make it big.

“I do love what I do. In fact, anything I do decide to do, even a small commercial, I get into it completely. I think that’s important — to enjoy and be passionate about what one does. I don’t care much for the peripherals, whether it will do well or not, or how much money I’ll make,” Khan says.

The actress has had her share of career hurdles, but as the world saw it she braved all the storms with confidence and an infectious smile. During the recent furore over the ban of Indian films in Pakistan, and with Pakistani artists also being banned in India, reports surfaced that the actress’ role was somewhat chopped from her upcoming Bollywood debut, Raees.

Amid the controversies, Khan has remained composed and motivated to work.

“I can fall in love with a song from a film, or a line in the script or watch a film and want to do one myself. I need to constantly be on my toes to feel motivated,” she says. “Sometimes it can be painful too when nothing motivates me — it’s like a writer’s block almost. It takes time to get back into the groove,” Khan says.

Going by the teasers and music videos for Raees, the movie already smells like a blockbuster, with the two Khans shining in every frame.

How was it like working in India?

“I had no expectations, just a mix of apprehensions and excitement,” she says, calmly.

The actress, who has never had a mentor or somebody who helped her into the industry, says she had to get used to working alone in India.

“My team was amazing and welcoming. I do regret not taking somebody along because at times I used to feel lonely. That happens even when I shoot for a Pakistani drama or film outside of my city,” she says.

Khan is considered one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, reportedly charging upwards of Rs10 million (Dh349,881) for a performance. In 2012, she was named the most beautiful woman in Pakistan by ABC News. And in 2015, she ranked 10th on Pakistani weekly newspaper Eastern Eye’s sexiest Asian women poll. Khan also hosted The Lighter Side of Life talk show, featuring celebrities who talked about their lives, which aired until 2014.

“I’m grateful to my parents. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be able to do this,” she says.

So going from a VJ to an internationally recognised actress and anchor, is there anything else Khan can do that her fans have absolutely no clue about?

“I can sing in tune and I can run in a sari,” she laughs.