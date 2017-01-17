Mahira Khan gets candid with fans on Twitter

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mahira Khan gets candid with fans on Twitter

Pakistani actress will soon make her Bollywood debut in ‘Raees’ along with Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan

Image Credit: Supplied
Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.
Tabloid
 

Mahira Khan did an Ask Me Anything on Twitter recently and, as expected, her fans bombarded her with questions.

Some interesting, some personal, but mostly fun.

Here are some of the responses:

@SRKsOggy: @TheMahiraKhan In your opinion, which are the most important traits in a man? #AskMahira

“Honesty — in both a man and a woman.”

@SRKsTrooper: @TheMahiraKhan Dimagh [brains]/Daring/Romance. Which part of Raees you liked the most? #AskMahira

Khan’s good with words. Her reply was, “Romance with daring and dimaagh.”

@deepbasu1: @TheMahiraKhan I want to take you out on an Egg Paratha date... will you join me? i love eggs too..i will come to Karachi ofcoz #AskMahira

Yes, girls can pay on the date too. “If you come to Karachi, I’ll take you,” Khan replied.

@SRKianSid12: @TheMahiraKhan Mam you r the alone actress I follow here, many lady worked with SRK but i follow only You,find u genius #AskMahira

“Thank you... genius is a big word.”

@AnamayaAd: @TheMahiraKhan one thing u like b8 India? #AskMahira btw wht I like b8 Pakistan z its drama n songs :)

“The people... and I miss my chaat [snack food]!”

@mahwishSulanki: @TheMahiraKhan are you doing any Project in Pakistan reply will be appreciated #AskMahira

“Yes. Shoaib Mansoor’s film at the moment.”

@harinder_virk: @TheMahiraKhan what was ur first reaction when you saw Zaalima? #AskMahira

Khan said she felt shy when she first saw the video for the song from her upcoming film Raees.

@Mumaiza_tahir: #AskMahira is that ur childhood pic plz reply

“No I just took it ;)” Khan joked.

More from Desi News

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGNShah Rukh Khan
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsLife&StyleCelebrityDesi News

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Shah Rukh Khan
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Desi News

Salman Khan in Abu Dhabi soon?

Life & Style Gallery

Miss Universe beauties take Manila Bay cruise

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Jessie J on going to school with Adele
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

30 killed as burning high-rise collapses in Iran

30 killed as burning high-rise collapses in Iran