Mahira Khan gets candid with fans on Twitter

Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.

Mahira Khan did an Ask Me Anything on Twitter recently and, as expected, her fans bombarded her with questions.

Some interesting, some personal, but mostly fun.

Here are some of the responses:

@SRKsOggy: @TheMahiraKhan In your opinion, which are the most important traits in a man? #AskMahira

“Honesty — in both a man and a woman.”

@SRKsTrooper: @TheMahiraKhan Dimagh [brains]/Daring/Romance. Which part of Raees you liked the most? #AskMahira

Khan’s good with words. Her reply was, “Romance with daring and dimaagh.”

@deepbasu1: @TheMahiraKhan I want to take you out on an Egg Paratha date... will you join me? i love eggs too..i will come to Karachi ofcoz #AskMahira

Yes, girls can pay on the date too. “If you come to Karachi, I’ll take you,” Khan replied.

@SRKianSid12: @TheMahiraKhan Mam you r the alone actress I follow here, many lady worked with SRK but i follow only You,find u genius #AskMahira

“Thank you... genius is a big word.”

@AnamayaAd: @TheMahiraKhan one thing u like b8 India? #AskMahira btw wht I like b8 Pakistan z its drama n songs :)

“The people... and I miss my chaat [snack food]!”

@mahwishSulanki: @TheMahiraKhan are you doing any Project in Pakistan reply will be appreciated #AskMahira

“Yes. Shoaib Mansoor’s film at the moment.”

@harinder_virk: @TheMahiraKhan what was ur first reaction when you saw Zaalima? #AskMahira

Khan said she felt shy when she first saw the video for the song from her upcoming film Raees.

@Mumaiza_tahir: #AskMahira is that ur childhood pic plz reply

“No I just took it ;)” Khan joked.