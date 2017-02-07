Mobile
‘Kaabil’ releases in Pakistan after lift of ban

The thriller film — which stars Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam — was released in Karachi’s Atrium Cinemas last Wednesday

Image Credit: Supplied
Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in 'Kaabil'
Tabloid
 

The ban on Indian movies in Pakistan ended with the release of Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil in cinema houses across the country.

The thriller film — which stars Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam — was released in Karachi’s Atrium Cinemas last Wednesday.

The film’s plot circles around a blind man out for vengeance for his wife’s murder.

The Indian actor reacted on the film’s release in Karachi and Tweeted, “Kaabil just released in Karachi tonight. India gave it so much love. Hope it gets the same love from Pakistan as well.”

Kaabil is the first Indian film to be shown in Pakistani cinemas after the Uri attack in Kashmir.

Indian Motion Picture Producers Association had imposed a ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian films, in the aftermath of the attack, until bilateral ties turn to normal.

Cinema owners in Pakistan, in response, refused to screen Indian pictures in movie houses.

